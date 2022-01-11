After ramping up production on 16 films during the coronavirus pandemic, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group on Tuesday announced a new wave of hires and promotions.

Brady Fujikawa, who most recently served as head of development at BRON Studios, returns to the studio as executive vice president of production. In his previous position at Lionsgate, Fujikawa championed several projects that are now some of the studio’s most highly anticipated, including “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” starring Nicolas Cage; and “London,” based on a Jo Nesbø story, with Oscar Isaac attached to star and Ben Stiller attached to direct.

In addition, Lionsgate president of production Erin Westerman announced that James Myers has renewed his contract as executive vice president and will be taking on an increased leadership position at the studio, with an expanded strategic management role within the department alongside his growing slate of movies.

Myers’ most recent projects include “Borderlands,” an adaptation of the bestselling videogame, starring Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jack Black; “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” and “Shotgun Wedding” starring Jennifer Lopez.

In addition, Meredith Wieck has been promoted to senior vice president. She oversees some of the studio’s highest priority projects, currently guiding “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” (the “Hunger Games” prequel), “Now You See Me 3” with a draft being written by Eric Warren Singer, a Dirty Dancing sequel, and “Fascinating Rhythm,” directed by John Carney and produced by Irwin Winkler and Martin Scorsese.

Aaron Edmonds has been promoted to vice president. Edmonds was a key executive championing “The 1619 Project,” a portfolio of film, TV and multi-media programming that will be produced by Lionsgate, The New York Times & Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films. He oversaw “Antebellum” starring Janelle Monáe and, with Wieck, he oversaw production on “The Valet,” a comedy starring Eugenio Derbez that will premiere on Hulu.

Chelsea Kujawa has been promoted to vice president. During her Lionsgate tenure, she has overseen “American Underdog,” “John Wick 4,” and the upcoming “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” from director Kelly Fremon Craig, starring Rachel McAdams and Kathy Bates.

Joining the studio as director of development is Jorge Alfaro, who joins the studio from El Estudio, a pan-regional production company operating out of Los Angeles, Mexico City, Buenos Aires and Madrid.

“We have an exceptionally talented and versatile development and production team,” Westerman said in a statement. “They have ramped up 16 films since the pandemic began. As we expand our department we are promoting from within, while also hiring some familiar faces and recognizing the outstanding contributions and dedication of our incredible team.”