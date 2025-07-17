Lionsgate Names Erin Westerman President of Motion Picture Group

Lionsgate has named Erin Westerman president of its Motion Picture Group, TheWrap has learned. Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair, shared the news Thursday.

In her role, Westerman will oversee all aspects of the development and production of Lionsgate’s slate of theatrical film releases. She will report to Fogelson.

“Erin’s profound impact on our studio cannot be overstated,” Fogelson said in a statement to TheWrap. “She has earned the respect of her peers and talent through hard work, incredible story sense, and great choices, whether related to cast or the direction of some of our most important IP. However, it is her fierce intelligence, passion for theatrical moviegoing, and ease of manner that have made Lionsgate an attractive home for filmmakers who continue to do their most creative work here. She is a true leader, and I’m looking forward to shaping our slate together.”

Westerman is currently shepherding production or postproduction on Francis Lawrence’s “The Long Walk,” based on the acclaimed novel by Stephen King; the Ruben Fleischer-directed third installment of the nearly $700 million box office grossing “Now You See Me” franchise, “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t”; the Paul Feig-directed thriller “The Housemaid,” starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried in the adaptation of the best-selling novel; the Michael Jackson biopic “Michael,” produced by Graham King and directed by Antoine Fuqua; Marc Webb’s “Day Drinker,” starring Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz; and Kingdom Story Company’s “I Can Only Imagine 2,” extending Lionsgate’s leadership in the faith-based space.

Major films in development under her leadership, many based on highly coveted IP, include Luca Guadagnino’s reimagining of the studio’s hit “American Psycho”; “Monopoly,” based on the globally beloved Hasbro brand and produced by Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Productions; “Naruto,” based on one of the world’s most popular manga properties, to be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton; the reimagining of the iconic “Blair Witch Project” in partnership with horror leader Blumhouse; and the continued expansion of the “John Wick” Universe with an animated prequel, an action spinoff and “John Wick: Chapter Five” all in the works.

Known for her strong talent relationships, Westerman recently helped assemble an A-list cast for the studio’s upcoming “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” led by Glenn Close, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, and Billy Porter. The film will reunite franchise director Francis Lawrence and producer Nina Jacobson and hits theaters Nov. 20, 2026.

Westerman joined Lionsgate in 2017 and has played a key role in blockbusters like the third and fourth chapters of the “John Wick” franchise, which showed unprecedented box office growth from one installment to the next; “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” which took in nearly $350 million at the worldwide box office; Rian Johnson’s breakout hit “Knives Out,” which earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay; and the Academy Award nominee “Bombshell.”

Westerman is a strong advocate for women’s issues, championing an enhancement of Lionsgate’s maternity leave policy which became the model for an industry standard. Women throughout the industry continue to approach Westerman for help in improving their own companies’ maternity leave policies.

Prior to joining Lionsgate, Westerman was Head of Development at Good Universe, where she produced such hit films as “The Disaster Artist,” “Neighbors 2,” “Always Be My Maybe,” and “Don’t Breathe.” She began her career as a production executive at Walt Disney Studios, where she oversaw production on such hit films as “Cinderella,” directed by Kenneth Branagh, and “Into the Woods,” directed by Rob Marshall.