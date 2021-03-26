Lionsgate Promotes Amanda Kozlowski to Head of Data Strategy

Lionsgate announced on Friday that it has promoted Amanda Kozlowski to Executive Vice President, Head of Data Strategy & Innovation for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. She will report to the Motion Picture Group’s COO, Jen Hollingsworth.

Kozlowski will be charged with overseeing data, technology, and analytics programs across the film division, as well as lead market research and management initiatives. Her team will also partner with the studio’s Inclusive Content group to develop diversity efforts.

“This promotion recognizes the importance of the work Amanda is doing to drive transformational change and leverage data across every aspect of our business,” Hollingsworth said. “Amanda’s incredible vision and advanced leadership skills have already established her as one of Lionsgate’s key executive team members. With this change, Amanda now turns her innate abilities to innovate and inspire toward helping the Motion Picture Group achieve our goal of being a workplace that champions inclusion, empowers staff, and continues to drive progress toward the future.”

Having joined Lionsgate as a junior marketing manager in 2008, Kozlowski most recently oversaw marketing campaigns for Lionsgate’s home entertainment and digital distribution division. including Lionsgate feature films and TV titles, Starz original shows, and third-party titles from partners like StudioCanal, Amazon Studios, and CBS Films. Prior to joining Lionsgate, Kozlowski oversaw campaigns for marketing agency A.D.D. Marketing + Advertising as well for the nonprofit organization Film Independent. Kozlowski holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina.