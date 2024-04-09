Lionsgate Pushes ‘The Crow’ to August, Delays ‘Saw XI’ to 2025 in Release Shuffle

Ahead of their CinemaCon presentation on Wednesday, Lionsgate is reconfiguring their release dates for several high-profile titles. The reimagining of “The Crow,” starring Bill Skarsgard has moved from its June 7 release to August 23, TheWrap has learned. The film has seen its fair share of delays already so moving it two months isn’t that big a leap.

The next installment in the long-running “Saw” franchise, “Saw XI,” was originally planned to debut on September 27, 2024 but is now delayed a year and is coming to theaters on September 26, 2025. Sources tell TheWrap the move is to make sure the film has maximum success after the release of “Saw X.”

Other release date tweaks include giving the spot held for “Saw XI” to “Never Let Go,” director Alexandre Aja’s latest thriller starring Halle Berry. And the Christmas-centric feature “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” starring Judy Greer and Lauren Graham, moves up a week to November 8.

The studio has a robust slate in spite of a fluctuating stock price over the last several months. They announced back in March that “John Wick” director Chad Stahelski had finalized a multi-year, first-look production deal with the studio and his production company 87Eleven Entertainment.

The announcement came just weeks after Stahelski signed on to direct a new “Highlander” film, while also assuming creative oversight of the “Highlander” and “John Wick” franchises across film, television and all multimedia platforms. According to the official release, Stahelski and his team at 87Eleven Entertainment have taken the lead in designing a comprehensive multi-platform content strategy for both franchises.

Vice Chairman Michael Burns also said at this year’s Morgan Stanley conference that they were exploring additional IP opportunities for films like “Twilight.” “We’re going to go out with the ‘Twilight’ series, an animated series, I think there’ll be a lot of interest in that.” He also said of a potential “John Wick” series, “I think we’ll take one of our great action franchises starring Keanu Reeves, I think it’ll be a television series.”