Lionsgate Sets Jason Statham Thriller ‘Mutiny’ for January 2026 Release

Lionsgate has set the release of “Mutiny,” an upcoming action thriller starring and produced by Jason Statham, for January 9, 2026.

Directed by Jean-Francois Richet from a screenplay by Lindsay Michel and J.P. Davis, “Mutiny” will see Statham play Cole Reed, a man who is left on the run when he is framed for the murder of his billionaire industrialist boss. As he tries to clear his name, he uncovers an international conspiracy.

Annabelle Wallis and Jason Wong also star in the film, with Statham producing alongside Marc Butan of MadRiver Pictures. Lionsgate is handling domestic distribution with Sky handling U.K. distribution.

“Mutiny” currently does not have any wide releases directly competing against it, though it will release a weekend after Universal/Blumhouse’s “Soulm8te,” a spinoff of the 2023 breakout horror hit “M3GAN.”

Lionsgate found some modest success from the early January box office thanks to “Den of Thieves: Pantera,” which grossed just under $36 million at the U.S. box office with a third installment in the Gerard Butler action series greenlit. The studio’s next release is the inspirational film “The Unbreakable Boy” starring Zachary Levi, which hits theaters this Friday.