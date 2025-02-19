Sony Pictures Television Names Mike Wald and Jason Spivak as Co-Presidents of Distribution and Networks

Sony Pictures Television has named Mike Wald and Jason Spivak as the studio’s co-presidents of distribution and networks.

Wald and Spivak will succeed Keith Le Goy, who served as chairman of worldwide distribution and networks before being elevated to chairman of Sony Pictures Television in late January. The pair will continue to report to Le Goy.

In the joint position, Wald and Spivak will lead the studio’s combined television and home entertainment distribution businesses, with their oversight including films’ post-theatrical distribution, global TV distribution and international cable networks in Latin America and Europe.

“I’ve worked closely with Mike and Jason for what can only be described as a very long time,” Le Goy said in a Wednesday statement. “From their deep experience managing local markets around the world to navigating the evolving landscape in home entertainment, Mike and Jason each bring the unique, complementary skills to co-lead the business in this unprecedented period of change. I look forward to all that they will achieve in leading our world-class distribution and networks teams in these new roles.”

Wald currently serves as Sony Pictures Television’s EVP of international distribution and content strategy, where he oversees all international distribution for the studio’s TV series and films. He previously led the studio’s distribution across Europe, the Middle East and Africa in a London-based role, and, before that, focused on emerging markets in Asia for the studio.

Spivak joined Sony in 2007 as SVP of strategic development, before he became EVP of worldwide digital distribution. Currently, he co-leads Sony Picture Entertainment’s North American distribution group, where he was heavily involved in the studio’s pay-1 distribution agreement with Netflix.

“Sony is very well positioned to continue to succeed in the changing distribution environment,” Wald and Spivak said in a joint statement. “It is incredibly exciting to have the opportunity to work alongside the best teams in the world to navigate this next chapter for the business.”