Lionsgate to Lay Off 15% of Motion Picture Group Staff

Lionsgate’s global motion picture group will reduce its workforce and undergo cuts, the group’s chairman Joe Drake announced in a memo to staff on Thursday. The layoffs will impact roughly 15% of the workforce, an individual with knowledge added.

The changes will only affect the motion picture group and not other divisions of Lionsgate. The reduction to the workforce has been in the works for months but have now been accelerated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The hope is to make the division more streamlined and efficient, and Drake said in his note that groups will be combined and new roles will be both set up and eliminated.

“While our business remains fundamentally strong, we are not immune to the ongoing COVID crisis that is impacting us like so many other studios. These demands on our business necessitate that we accelerate changes to our own operations and strategic plan,” Drake said in part in the memo obtained by TheWrap. “As a leader whose first priority is ‘A Best Place to Work,’ it is with a heavy heart that I tell you as part of the changes to our operational structure, we will be saying goodbye to a number of our colleagues, friends and co-workers today. These decisions are not a reflection of their immense talent, the quality of their work or the meaningful contributions they have made at our company.”

Drake returned to the studio two years ago, and in 2019 Lionsgate saw three films hit #1 and doubled its performance from the year prior.

Read the letter from Drake to Lionsgate Motion Picture Group staff below.