Lionsgate TV Exec Jared Goetz Exits After Bringing Gun to Work

Jared Goetz, president of North American television distribution for Lionsgate TV, is leaving his position at the company after a September incident in which he brought a gun onto company property.

According to a statement from Goetz’s attorney Bryan Freedman, the incident involved a gun that was properly licensed and was never brought into the office building. However, Lionsgate policy prohibits firearms on company property, including the parking garage where the gun was stored. Friday is Goetz’s last day at the company.

A representative for Lionsgate confirmed Goetz’s exit but declined to comment further.

“This was a one time incident, wherein he never took the gun into the office nor did he remove it from the lock box in the car while he was at work,” Freedman said. “He never showed it to anyone nor did he threaten or let anyone even see it. It was properly and legally secured and there was no one else who had ever seen it- Jared has always been a model employee.”

According to the statement, Goetz was the victim of a home burglary and was attacked while at a stoplight. The gun was in his car and in a lock box because “he had plans to go to the shooting range after work and train with Officer Daryl Scoggins of the West Valley police department.”

Goetz did not show the gun to anyone, but according to Variety, it was seen by a colleague when Goetz drove them to lunch.

“[Goetz] has had tremendous success while at Lionsgate which has led to him being approached with other incredible opportunities,” Freedman said. “He is focusing on those opportunities and wishes that this was not such a difficult and unsafe time for everyone.”

He has had tremendous success while at Lionsgate which has led to him being approached with other incredible opportunities. He is focusing on those opportunities and wishes that this was not such a difficult and unsafe time for everyone.