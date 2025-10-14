‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Lisa Ann Walter Sets Debut Stand-Up Special at Hulu

Her self-directed comedy show is set to release in 2026

Lisa Ann Walter in September 2025 (Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Nearly 30 years into her career, which started with stand-up, Lisa Ann Walter has landed a deal with Hulu for her debut comedy special.

The “Abbott Elementary” star directed the special, which is set to stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in 2026. The content of the special has not been made public just yet, but the “Parent Trap” actress taped it at the Helium Comedy Club in Philadelphia.

Walter joins the streamer’s growing Hularious-branded comedy lineup, which also includes Bill Burr, Jim Gaffigan, Zarna Garg and Ilana Glazer, among others.

Walter is best known for her performance as Melissa Schemmenti in ABC’s Emmy-winning comedy series “Abbott Elementary.” Season 5 of the sitcom currently airs Wednesdays on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.

Art & Industry produced the special with executive producers Walter, “Abbott” co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph, Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman.

The comedian and actress has previously appeared in several network comedies, including “My Wildest Dreams” on Fox, ABC’s “Life’s Work” and “Dance Your Ass Off” on NBC. Walter has also starred in films like “Shall We Dance,” “Bruce Almighty,” “War of the Worlds” and “Killers.” In 2011, she published a memoir, “The Best Thing About My Ass Is That It’s Behind Me.”

Walter began her career doing stand-up right out of college. Now three decades in, the comic will take her talents from the lounge to the screen.

The actress is represented by Authentic, Gersh and Innovative for stand-up.

Sasheer Zamata, LIsa Ann Walter and Whitney Cummings at TheWrap's Women in Comedy event
Read Next
Lisa Ann Walter and Iliza Shlesinger Agree 'It's an Incredible Time to Be Funny' Because Anything Goes | Video

Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War.

Comments