Lisa Banes, ‘Gone Girl’ and ‘Cocktail’ Star, Dies at 65 After Hit-and-Run Accident

Lisa Banes, an actress known for roles in “Gone Girl,” “Cocktail,” “A Cure for Wellness” and roles on stage and screen, has died after being struck in a hit-and-run accident. She was 65.

Banes was struck by a scooter or motorcycle in New York while crossing the street on June 4 near Lincoln Center, an NYPD spokesperson told AP. Banes then died Monday at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, as confirmed to TheWrap by a rep for Banes.

The driver did not stop and police have made no arrests.

“We are heartsick over Lisa’s tragic and senseless passing. She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives,” Banes’ manager David Williams told TheWrap.

Lisa Banes was born in Chagrin Falls, Ohio and studied at Julliard in New York. While in New York she appeared in several Broadway and Off-Broadway plays, winning a Theatre World Award in 1981 for the show “Look Back in Anger” and was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for “Isn’t It Romantic?” in 1984. She also acted alongside Christine Baranski in the Neil Simon play “Rumors” in 1988, as well as Anna Kendrick, David Hyde Pierce and Victor Garber in other productions throughout her career.

Most recently she starred in Seth MacFarlane’s “The Orville” and the Amazon series “Them.” MacFarlane shared thoughts about her passing on Twitter on Tuesday.

I am deeply saddened at the news of Lisa Banes’ passing. We had the good fortune to work with her on The Orville this past year. Her stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by her unwavering kindness and graciousness toward all of us. A tremendous loss… — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) June 15, 2021

Film audiences will most recognize her as Marybeth Elliott in David Fincher’s “Gone Girl,” playing the mother to Rosamund Pike’s character. On TV she also had recurring roles on “Nashville,” “The King of Queens,” “Royal Pains” and “Six Feet Under” and had guested on “Roseanne,” “Frasier” and more.

Banes is survived by her wife Kathryn Kranhold.