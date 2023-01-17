Lisa Marie Presley’s Public Memorial Service Planned for Sunday at Graceland

A public memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley will be held Sunday at Graceland, the famed Memphis home of her father, Elvis Presley.

The memorial service for Presley will take place on the front lawn of the estate on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 9 a.m., according to a representative of her daughter, actor Riley Keough.

Presley died last Thursday after she suffered cardiac arrest at her Southern California home.

In interviews, Presley made it known she wanted to be buried at Graceland next to her late son Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020. The property also is where Elvis and other family members are buried.

Though Presley did not live in Memphis, she is the sole heir of Graceland and said the property will remain in the family and will be left to her children.

She is survived by her mother, Priscilla Presley, and three children.

Over the weekend, fans gathered for an unofficial tribute to Presley outside the estate. See images from that tribute, exclusive to TheWrap, below:

Fans laid rose in front of Graceland to pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley – Joshua Vinson for TheWrap

