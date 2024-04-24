Sony Taps Lissette Feliciano to Write & Direct Gloria Estefan Musical ‘On Your Feet’

Sony Pictures has tapped Lissette Feliciano (“Women Is Losers”) to write and direct “On Your Feet,” a feature adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

The film is in early development. According to Deadline, which first reported the news, the project is “a jukebox musical that tells the inspiring true story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, two Cuban immigrants who launched themselves to international musical stardom from humble beginnings.”

The musical premiered in 2015 at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway and chronicles the remarkable journey of Gloria Estefan, the influential Cuban-American singer and songwriter. It follows her rise from humble beginnings in Miami to becoming the frontwoman of the wildly popular Miami Sound Machine band, known for seamlessly blending Latin rhythms with pop sensibilities. The musical also delves into her relationship with her husband and musical partner, Emilio Estefan. The muscial ran for 750 performances.

“On Your Feet” will be produced by Gloria and Emilio Estefan, as well as John and Jordan Davis of Davis Entertainment. John Fox is the executive producer.

In TheWrap’s review of the musical, Robert Hofler wrote, “Imagine a ‘Funny Girl’ in which Nicky Arnstein is Fanny Brice’s talented, hard-working manager-collaborator. That plot would pretty much sum up the love story and rise to fame of Emilio and Gloria Estefan in their new jukebox musical, ‘On Your Feet!’”

Feliciano first broke out with her 2021 indie drama “Women is Losers,” that also marked her feature directorial debut. The film starred Lorenza Izzo and “Shang Chi” star Simu Liu. Other cast include Bryan Craig, Chrissie Fit. “Women is Losers” premiered at SXSW to critical acclaim and was acquired by MAX.

Feliciano is also an NYU Tisch alumni and a Tribeca Film Institute AT&T Untold Stories grant recipient. She is repped by Verve and Adelman Matz.