‘The Little Mermaid’ Star Halle Bailey Accuses Ex-Boyfriend of Abuse in Temporary Restraining Order

Halle Bailey, the singer and actress who played Ariel in Disney’s live-action “The Little Mermaid,” filed a temporary restraining order this week in Los Angeles, accusing her ex-boyfriend Darryl Granberry of harassment and abuse in an ongoing feud over custody of their toddler son, Halo.

Bailey, a former Beyoncé prodigy as a member of Chloë x Halle, and Granberry, the rapper and Twitch streamer who goes by DDG, were still together when they had their son Halo in December of 2023, and split the following year. The 25-year-old Disney star also listed Halo as protected from Granberry, 27, in the TRO filing, which was granted and remains in effect until a June 4 hearing in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

“I realize that there is no placating Darryl. I cannot allow this abuse any longer,” Bailey writes in legal filings obtained by TheWrap. Documented incidents date back to January 2025 and include verbally abusive rants in front of their child, entering her home without permission, damaging her Ring camera and attempting to take Halo without her consent.

She also says DDG is weaponizing his social following against her.

“Whenever he wishes to cause upset, he starts badmouthing me to his several millions of fans,” Bailey wrote. “He claims I am withholding our son and that I am with other men. As a result, I then receive threats and hate on social media. He seems to try to set up drama for his fans. He goes ‘live’ ranting about me and alleges that I am keeping Halo from him. This is false. I have requested a set schedule, which he refuses.”

Messages sent to DDG’s management were not immediately returned Wednesday.

Bailey also submitted photos for the restraining order, showing a chipped front tooth and a bruise on her bicep from an incident in March, when she says she filed a police report after Granberry allegedly came to her house, though she had warned him she and Halo were both sick with RSV and could not leave the property. She also submitted a text message exchange in which Granberry accuses her of going to see another man in St. Lucia, where she says she spent Mother’s Day with her sister Chloë.