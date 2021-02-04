Live-Action ‘UNO’ Movie in the Works at Mattel Films

Mattel Films is developing a live action heist comedy “UNO” movie inspired by the card game, the company announced on Thursday.

Mattel Films will produce the project alongside Grammy-nominated rapper Lil Yachty. In addition, Quality Control’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Pierre “P” Thomas and Brian Sher will produce for Quality Films.

Marcy Kelly wrote the screenplay for the action heist comedy, set in the underground hip hop world of Atlanta. Robbie Brenner is the executive producer, and Kevin McKeon is the supervising producer. Both will lead the project for Mattel Films.

“At Mattel Films, we are looking to explore stories that bring our brands to life in unexpected ways,” said Brenner in a statement to TheWrap. “UNO is a game that transcends generations and cultures and we look forwards to partnering with Lil Yachty, as well as with Coach K and Brian Sher, to transform the classic UNO game into a comedic action adventure.”

“I’m so excited to be part of this film with Mattel,” added Yachty. “I played UNO as a kid and still do today, so to spin that into a movie based on the Atlanta hip hop scene I came out of is really special. It hits close to home for me.”

UNO, a specialty card game akin to Crazy Eights, was first developed in 1971. Acquired by Mattel in 1992, the game is currently available in more than 80 countries and boasts dozens of themed versions. In celebration of UNO’s 50th anniversary this year, Mattel is releasing one of the brand’s largest product lines offering new twists on gameplay, is planning a global UNO Tournament and is collaborating with a variety of names across art, fashion, sports and more.

UNO joins other Mattel Films projects in development including movies based on American Girl, Barbie, Barney, Hot Wheels, Magic 8 Ball, Major Matt Mason, Masters of the Universe, Thomas & Friends, View Master and Wishbone.

