Live-Action View-Master Movie in the Works From Mattel, Sony and Escape Artists

Mattel Films is developing a live-action “View-Master” feature film with Sony Pictures Entertainment and Escape Artists based on the company’s timeless 3-D image toy, the company announced on Wednesday.

View-Master has entertained children and adults since its introduction in 1939. The stereoscopic viewing device has been a popular childhood staple for generations and has taken its fans all over the world with its 3-D image reels, creating worlds of imagination and storytelling for every adventure seeker at heart.

“View-Master has inspired generations to embark on boundless adventures, offering a treasure trove of storytelling possibilities for this film,” Robbie Brenner, President of Mattel Films, said in a statement to The Wrap. “We’re thrilled to work with Sony Pictures Entertainment and Escape Artists’ Todd Black to bring this Mattel franchise to life. Their creative and filmmaking expertise sets the stage to introduce a modern take on this beloved toy to audiences everywhere.”

“View-Master has long been a window to the wonders of the world, sparking imagination in kids and adults alike,” Todd Black, Producer for Escape Artists, added. “Teaming up with Robbie Brenner and Mattel Films gives us the chance to honor that legacy while creating an entirely new adventure for today’s audience. We can’t wait to bring this treasured toy’s sense of exploration to the big screen.”

Mattel is also collaborating with Escape Artists to produce the upcoming “Masters of the Universe” live-action feature film based on the iconic Mattel franchise.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Tony Shaw of Escape Artists (“The Pursuit of Happyness,” “Fences”) are set to produce. Overseeing the four-quadrant family adventure film are Kevin McKeon and Arturo Thur de Koós for Mattel Films.