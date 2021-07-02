summer pandemic concert

Grand Ole Opry, Zac Brown, Billie Eilish, the late Ronald Bell of Kool and the Gang, Foreigner's Kelly Hansen (Photos: Grand Ole Opry, Getty Images)

Live Concerts Heat Up This Summer After COVID Shutdowns

by | July 2, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

“I don’t think you are going to find many venues that have holes in their calendar by September,” says one music executive

While the summer concert season of of live music, starting with Fourth of July weekend, will be less robust than pre-pandemic levels, some expect the concert business to bounce back as soon as August or September.

Sam Hunt, executive vice president and managing executive for Wasserman Music, predicts a return to 2019 levels by fall, when the weather is still good and outdoor concerts usually remained in full swing even pre-pandemic.

Become a member to read more.

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

