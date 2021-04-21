Wasserman Music Launches After Acquiring Paradigm’s Music Assets

Talent management company Wasserman launched Wasserman Music on Wednesday after completing a year-long negotiation to acquire Paradigm Talent Agency’s music assets.

Wasserman’s new business unit is devoted to representing music artists and their development across entertainment, sports, culture, lifestyle marketing and, of course, music. Wasserman Music launches with a stacked roster of artists including Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Kenny Chesney, Dave Matthews Band, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, Ed Sheeran, Lorde, Brandi Carlile, Run the Jewels and more.

The announcement was made by Casey Wasserman, chairman and CEO of the lifestyle marketing and management firm.

“I have worked side-by-side with this remarkable group of people to build a blueprint for success and I am continually impressed with their tenacity and care for both their clients and the business,” Wasserman said in a statement. “But most important is our shared commitment to cultivating a culture of forward progress so this new business appropriately reflects the artists and fans we serve. This is a dynamic opportunity to create new collaborations between the family of brands and talent that Wasserman currently represents in a meaningful and impactful way, and I am excited to get started.”

Wasserman Music will be led by Casey Wasserman, his existing executive management team and a group of executive agents. Marty Diamond, Jonathan Levine, Jackie Nalpant, Sam Hunt, Corrie Martin, Lee Anderson and Matt Rodriguez will lead executive oversight of the business on a day-to-day basis. Tom Windish, Joe Rosenberg and Lori Feldman will round out the team to provide business development and operational and marketing support. Wasserman Music will open with more than 130 employees and, according to a press release, “plans to expand assertively as the live entertainment business rebounds in 2021 and 2022.”

Wasserman was represented by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as Wasserman’s exclusive financial advisor. Paradigm was represented by Venable LLP.