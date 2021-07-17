Live Nation Executive Identified as Victim of Surfside Condo Collapse

The body of Live Nation Entertainment executive Theresa Velasquez has been identified among the victims of the collapsed Surfside condominium outside Miami, Florida, according to AP and other sources.

Miami-Dade County, Florida, police recovered Velasquez’s body on July 8 in the rubble of the 12-story Florida condo that killed at least 97 people when it collapsed on June 24, authorities said Saturday.

Live Nation issued the following statement on Saturday:

“Our hearts break for the loss of our beloved Theresa Velasquez, her parents Angela and Julio, and everyone taken far too soon in the tragic accident in Surfside, FL. Theresa was an impassioned leader at Live Nation, who elevated every project she was part of, at the same time breaking down barriers for women, and the LGBTQIA+ community. We will always remember and honor the impact she made, and will miss her dearly.“

Velasquez was identified among the missing soon after the collapse. She had arrived in Miami on June 23 to visit her parents, Angela Maria, 60, and Julio Cesar Velasquez, 67, who lived in the condo.

On June 25, Live Nation CEO and president Michael Rapino took to social media with prayers for Velasquez. He wrote on Twitter at the time: