Live Nation Targeted by Congressional Committee Over Astroworld Festival

Congress is launching a probe into Live Nation and its handling of the Astroworld Festival in Houston last month, which ended up with at least 10 people dead and more than 300 injured following a deadly crowd surge.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a letter to Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino, asking for information regarding the tragedy and the safety measures that were put in place. The letter was signed by Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, the Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, Rep. James Comer, the Ranking Member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, Rep. Kevin Brady, Rep. Al Green, and Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr.

“Recent reports raise serious concerns about whether your company took adequate steps to ensure the safety of the 50,000 concertgoers who attended Astroworld Festival,” the members wrote. “For instance, reports indicate that security and medical staff were inexperienced or ill-equipped to deal with mass injuries. Some attendees stated that the placement of barricades made it difficult to escape. Experts have stated that Astroworld Festival organizers failed to heed warning signs.”

A rep for Live Nation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A crowd surge during Travis Scott’s headlining performance during Astroworld on Nov. 3 at Houston’s NRG Park caused a panic and left some people trampled or with cardiac arrest. More than 300 people were treated at a field hospital and at least 10 people have died. More than 50,000 people attended the event.

More than 100 lawsuits have already been filed on behalf of victims.

The committee is requesting information by Jan. 7 regarding the roles and responsibilities for Astroworld Festival, security planning for the event, and the steps Live Nation took once police declared it a “mass casualty event.” They also want a briefing by Jan. 12.

The committee continued that the Astroworld tragedy “follows a long line of other tragic events and safety violations” for Live Nation. Rapper Drakeo the Ruler was stabbed to death over the weekend while standing backstage just before a scheduled performance at the Live Nation-produced Once Upon a Time in L.A. music festival in Exposition Park. The committee also referenced a 2011 incident in Indiana where a stage collapse killed seven and injured 61.