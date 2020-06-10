‘Live P.D.’ Canceled at A&E Amid George Floyd Protests

A&E has pulled the plug on “Live P.D.” amid the ongoing George Floyd protests, the network said Wednesday.

“This is a critical time in our nation’s history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD,” the network said in a statement on Wednesday. “Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments.”

Host and executive producer Dan Abrams reacted to the news on Twitter, writing, “Shocked & beyond disappointed about this. To the loyal #LivePDNation please know I, we, did everything we could to fight for you, and for our continuing effort at transparency in policing. I was convinced the show would go on.”

The move follows a similar decision by Paramount Network to cancel the long-running “Cops” ahead of its 33rd season earlier this week.

Last week, A&E pulled two episodes of “Live PD” from its schedule in response to the anti-police protests taking place across the nation in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May. At the time, the network said the decision was made “out of respect for the families of George Floyd and others who have lost their lives.”

Earlier in the week, Abrams assured the show’s fans that it would be back soon, writing on Twitter, “To all of you asking whether #LivePD coming back. . .The answer is yes. All of us associated with the show are as committed to it as ever. We are still discussing some specifics but I want to assure the #LivePDNation that we are not abandoning you.”

“Live P.D.” had been a success for A&E since its debut. Just over a month ago, the network picked up 160 more episodes of the series to air throughout the 2020-21 season.

“Live PD” is produced by Big Fish Entertainment for A&E. Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D’Agostino and John Zito executive produce for Big Fish, while for A&E Network, executive producers are Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, Sean Gottlieb and Brad Abramson.