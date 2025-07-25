‘Live With Kelly and Mark’ Sees Ratings Growth for 2nd Week in a Row With 3 Million Viewers | Exclusive

“Live With Kelly and Mark” saw ratings growth in two major categories for the second week in a row, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

During the week of July 7, the talk show saw a week-over-week boost in total viewers as it reached 2.013 million viewers — up 4% from the last week’s total viewership of 2.101 million — as well as among households, as the week averaged a 1.32 households rating — up 1% from the previous week’s rating of 1.31, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day viewing figures.

Not only did “Live With Kelly and Mark” improve its total viewership over last week, but the weekly viewership also outperformed itself from the previous year, improving by 1% from it’s average viewership of 2.088 million last year.

The standout performer of the week was the Tuesday, July 8 telecast, when Jensen Ackles stopped by the show. The show averaged 2.285 million viewers, marking the biggest audience for “Live With Kelly and Mark” in nearly two months.

The week’s strong numbers pushed “Live With Kelly and Mark” to continue its streak as the No. 1 talk show in syndication across most key measures for the 128th straight week. The show’s total viewers outpaced its closest competition by 75%, as well as by 61% in households and by 71% among women 25-54 as the show averaged a 0.41 rating.

Among women 18-49, “Live With Kelly and Mark” has been the most-watched syndicated show for 40 consecutive weeks, most recently scoring a 0.26 rating in demo, beating its closest competition by 53%.

Season to date, “Live” ranks as syndication’s top talk show among all measures, leading its closest competition by 64% among total viewers with 2.173 million, 57% in households with a 1.43 rating, 35% with women 18-49 with a 0.27 and 48% with women 25-54 with a 0.43 rating. The streak is even longer for women 25-54 as “Live” marks its sixth season leading the demo, currently with a 0.43 rating.

Overall, “Live With Kelly and Mark” is the most-watched entertainment talk show on television in all key measures for the fifth consecutive season.

“Live With Kelly and Mark” is produced by WABC-TV in New York and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment. Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa executive produce the show.