‘Liver King’ Arrested for Terroristic Threat Against Joe Rogan

Brian Johnson, better known on social media as the “Liver King,” was arrested in Texas for making a terroristic threat against Joe Rogan, according to police records.

The 47-year-old influencer was arrested on Tuesday evening in Austin, Texas, a day after posting an Instagram video where he challenged the podcasting and UFC star to a fight.

“Joe Rogan, I’m calling you out, my name’s ‘Liver King.’ Man to man, I’m picking a fight with you,” Johnson said. “I have no training in Jiu-jitsu; you’re a black belt, you should dismantle me. But I’m picking a fight with you. Your rules, I’ll come to you, whenever you’re ready.”

You can watch that video, in which Johnson appears to be donning a wolf’s head atop his own, by clicking here.

Austin PD detectives, according to local news station KXAN, contacted Rogan afterwards, who said he “he had never had any interaction with Johnson and considered the posts to be threatening,” according to the the police department.

Johnson was charged with one count of making a terroristic threat, a class B misdemeanor. Police picked up Johnson at the Four Seasons Hotel around 6 p.m. local time and booked him 90 minutes later; he was being held on $20,000 bond.

Johnson rose to social media fame for his ripped physique, which he said was obtained largely through adherence to “ancestral tenants,” including eating lots of raw meat. His reputation took a hit a few years ago when it was exposed he used steroids and human growth hormone, after he had previously denied doing so. Johnson has 2.9 million followers on Instagram currently.

Austin PD told KXAN this is an ongoing investigation.