Verizon to Stop Selling New +Play Subscriptions in July

Verizon is calling it quits on its +play program, with the telecommunications giant telling customers it will stop selling new subscriptions as it instead focuses on its myHome and myPlan offerings.

In a notice on its website, the company said it will no longer allow new enrollments starting July 9. Current +play customers will still be able to keep and manage any active subscriptions without interruption.

“With +play, we led the industry forward to create a platform that empowered Verizon customers to discover, purchase and manage subscriptions across entertainment, audio, gaming, fitness, music and lifestyle,” a Verizon spokesperson told TheWrap. “We’ve evolved our platform via the creation of myPlan and myHome, which takes the top entertainment platforms and makes them available at exclusive savings to our mobile and home customers in a simple and easy-to-manage construct.”

Launched in 2022, Verizon’s +play platform allowed users to manage a variety of active subscriptions all in one place, from Netflix and Hulu to Xbox Game Pass and Peloton.

In an interview with TheWrap back in February 2024, Verizon chief revenue officer Frank Boulben said the company was managing nearly 12 million content subscriptions and had over 30 partners affiliated with the offering.

Verizon has not reported how many customers use +play or how long it will remain operational after next month. Over half of the company’s mobile customers are currently on myPlan.