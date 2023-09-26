Hulu dropped the first trailer for the Kirsten Stewart-produced reality series “Living for the Dead” on Tuesday.

The show, from Scout Productions, the company behind “Queer Eye,” is being billed as a “Gay Scooby-Doo.” It assembles a team that includes a tarot card reader, a psychic and a witch, who travel the country in a camper van — and, of course, fabulous outfits.

The “Spencer” actress narrates and executive produces the series, which features queer ghost hunters Alex Le May (the tech expert), Juju Bae (the resident witch), Ken Boggle (the tarot card reader), Logan Taylor (the psychic) and Roz Hernandez (the paranormal researcher).

As Juju says in the trailer while placing candles around the table, “This is a pretty simple séance,” as Roz chimes in, “More like a gay-ance.”

We get glimpses of creepy antique dolls in a baby carriage, dark tunnels and the truly unnerving Clown Motel in Topanah, Nevada — which, we’re told, can’t keep employees “because of the fear of this building.”

Kirsten Stewart (far right) and cast of “Living for the Dead” (Hulu)

A priest also advises the group at one point, “If your sixth sense is telling you to turn around, turn around.”

It debuts Oct. 18 on Hulu as part of the streamer’s “Huluween” programming.

Per Hulu, it features the team crisscrossing the country and helping the living by healing the dead. They’ll explore some of the world’s most infamous haunted locations to “push past boundaries to bring acceptance to the misunderstood — living and dead.”

Among the spots they visit are the Copper Queen Hotel in Bisbee, Arizona; Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, Kentucky; and The Palomino club in Las Vegas.