Liz Cheney Calls Out Fox News During Fox News Interview (Video)

Rep. Liz Cheney laid into Fox News on Thursday — while being interviewed on Fox News — over the very same issue that got her ousted from Republican leadership: Donald Trump’s “big lie.”

Cheney was a guest on Fox News’ “Special Report” when she got into it with host Bret Baier over whether or not the election was rigged or stolen, as former president Trump has repeatedly falsely claimed.

“We all have an obligation, and I would say Fox News especially, especially Fox News, has a particular obligation to make sure people know the election wasn’t stolen,” Cheney said.

Baier pushed back against that claim — “No, but you’re mentioning Fox News, you need to know that this show has said that numerous times,” he countered — but Cheney continued on.

“Bret, you are doing the interview. I’m answering the questions,” Cheney said. “We need to make sure that the American people recognize and understand that the election wasn’t stolen, that we shouldn’t perpetuate the big lie and that there is real danger.”

She further explained, “If we want to be able to defeat the really bad Biden policies, we have to attract voters back to us … the voters who left us by making clear we know the election wasn’t stolen and we are going to abide by the rule of law.”

Liz Cheney was removed this week as chair of the House Republican Conference for taking a public stand against Trump over his lies about a “stolen” election, claims which have galvanized his supporters as well as members of the GOP.

Cheney, who voted to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan 6. Capitol insurrection, called Trump’s most recent claim last week about a “fraudulent” election “the big lie.” She maintained her stance on the matter throughout the proceedings to remove her from the House Republican Conference, calling Trump’s claims a threat to democracy.