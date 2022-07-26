Rep. Liz Cheney, who serves as one of two Republicans on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, has responded to Sen. Tom Cotton regarding his criticism of the committee hearings even as he admitted he hasn’t watched the hearings.

Cheney took to Twitter Monday night to provide a response to Cotton’s comments:

Hey @SenTomCotton – heard you on @hughhewitt criticizing the Jan 6 hearings.



Then you said the strangest thing; you admitted you hadn’t watched any of them.



Here’s a tip: actually watching them before rendering judgment is more consistent with “Anglo-American jurisprudence.” — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) July 25, 2022

In an interview with Hugh Hewitt, Cotton claimed that no one on the House committee takes a different view from speaker Nancy Pelosi and that “we have no idea if the videos and the audio recordings and the testimony is being presented in its full context.”

He also took aim at the two Republicans on the House committee.

“Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, the two Republicans, clearly share the views of the Democrats on the subject of the committee’s inquiry,” Cotton said. “If you had someone like Jim Jordan or Jim Banks on there, not only would they be privy to all the information, but they would be probing that information and probing witnesses to try to get at truth, which is again what the Anglo-American legal system has done for centuries.”

Yet Cotton did confess during the interview that “I have not watched any of the hearings, so I’ve not seen any of them out of the context that I see a snippet here or there on the news.”

This prompted Cheney’s response, in which she offered a piece of advice to the Senator: “Here’s a tip: actually watching them before rendering judgment is more consistent with ‘Anglo-American jurisprudence.'”

The Jan 6. House committee has concluded its summer hearings, but will resume in September. In opening the final summer hearing last Thursday, Cheney noted that more information will be investigated and presented to the American public.

“Doors have opened, new subpoenas have been issued, and the dam has begun to break,” she said.