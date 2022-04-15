Liz Sheridan, ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘ALF’ Actress, Dies at 93

Liz Sheridan, who played Jerry Seinfeld’s mother on his hit NBC sitcom “Seinfeld,” died Friday morning in New York City at the age of 93.

Her representative, Amanda Hendon, confirmed to the TheWrap that Sheridan’s daughter Stephanie informed her the actress died peacefully in her sleep of natural causes.

Sheridan appeared in all nine seasons of “Seinfeld” as Jerry’s doting mother Helen. She also played nosy neighbor Raquel Ochmonek on NBC’s “ALF” from 1986-90.

She also appeared on dozens of TV series, including “Kojak,” “Archie Bunker’s Place,” “St. Elsewhere,” Newhart,” “Moonlighting,” ‘The A-Team,” “Who’s the Boss,” “Hill St. Blues,” “Cagney & Lacey,” “Family Ties,” and “Murder, She Wrote.” Her most recent TV role was voicing Mrs. Rothberg in a 2007 episode of “American Dad!”

She was born and raised in Rye, New York, to concert singer Elizabeth Poole-Jones and classical pianist, Frank Sheridan. Her first love was actor James Dean. She wrote about their 1952 romance in the book, “Dizzy & Jimmy: My Life with James Dean: A Love Story.”

Sheridan’s many Broadway productions include the 1977 production of “Happy End” with Meryl Streep and Christopher Lloyd.

Her death comes two weeks after another “Seinfeld” regular, Estelle Harris, who played the mother of Jason Alexander’s character George Costanza.