In a heartfelt moment of vulnerability, Lizzo announced, “I quit,” in an Instagram post on Friday.

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the Internet. All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it,” she wrote.

The Grammy winner continued, “But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it. I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout and views… being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look… my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name. I didn’t up for this s–t. I QUIT.”

The “Good as Hell” singer is facing several lawsuits over the allegedly “toxic” atmosphere of her 2023 tour and on her Prime Video series “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” including one from the woman who designed the wardrobe for her dancers.

Lizzo’s previous two Instagram posts promoted her shapewear line Yitty. While several followers replied with supportive comments, one person faulted the singer for performing at Joe Biden’s New York fundraiser.

“Hey Lizzo, with all love and admiration partnering up with Joe Biden and singing at his New York event is not a good look. It makes you look really OK with genocide and I just don’t think that that is something you should associate yourself with,” wrote the user, referring to Biden’s continued support of Israel amidst calls for a ceasefire against Gaza.

Three former dancers sued Lizzo in August 2023, alleging sexual harassment and creating a hostile workplace. The following month, a costume designer sued the singer for creating a “sexualized, racially charged and illegal work environment.”

In December, she filed to dismiss the lawsuits, which she called “salacious.” She has long denied any wrongdoing.

A rep for Lizzo did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.