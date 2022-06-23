Lizzo Joins James Corden for ‘Carpool Karaoke’ as Part of ‘Late Late Show’ Host’s London Residency

Lizzo is getting the “Carpool Karaoke” treatment on James Corden’s “The Late Late Show,” with her segment set to air during the program’s London residency.

No details were provided in a Thursday release from CBS on when or where the Lizzo “Carpool Karaoke” was filmed, but it will debut the week of June 27. Corden is airing a week of shows in London from June 27-30 at the Freemasons’ Hall in London.

On Thursday morning, CBS also announced that Corden’s slate of guests will include President Joe Biden, “Stranger Things” star David Harbour (who is starring in a play in London’s West End) and Billie Eilish (who has been touring the U.K.).

Other guests for Corden’s London stint include John Boyega, Alanis Morissette, Sam Smith and Tessa Thompson. Ed Sheeran is also part of the stacked guest lineup, as is “Belfast” star Jamie Dornan.

Corden will fill in as an assistant to Biden as part of his “Take a Break” segment.

This is the fourth — and likely last — time Corden will have a run of shows from his native U.K., as he’s due to complete his “Late Late Show” run next year.