Lloyd Morrisett, ‘Sesame Street’ Co-Creator, Dies at 93

Lloyd Morrisett, the co-creator of beloved children’s series “Sesame Street,” has died, Sesame Workshop announced via Twitter on Monday. He was 93.

“Sesame Workshop mourns the passing of our esteemed and beloved co-founder Lloyd N. Morrisett, PhD, who died at the age of 93,” the nonprofit educational organization behind “Sesame Street” wrote. “A Lifetime Honorary Trustee, Lloyd leaves an outsized and indelible legacy among generations of children the world over, with Sesame Street only the most visible tribute to a lifetime of good work and lasting impact.”

The org, previously known as the Children’s Television Workshop, continued its tweet thread, praising Morrisett as a “wise, thoughtful, and above all kind leader of the Workshop for decades,” adding that he was “fascinated by the power of technology and constantly thinking about new ways it could be used to educate.”

Sesame Workshop co-founder and close friend to Morrisett, Joan Ganz Cooney, is quoted as saying of her longtime collaborator: “Without Lloyd Morrisett, there would be no Sesame Street. It was he who first came up with the notion of using television to teach preschoolers basic skills, such as letters and numbers. He was a trusted partner and loyal friend to me for over fifty years, and he will be sorely missed.”

Morrisett served as chairman of the Workshop’s board of trustees for more than 30 years before becoming a Lifetime Honorary Trustee, per the Workshop. At the time of creating “Sesame Street” with Ganz Cooney, a television producer, Morrisett was a psychologist serving as vice president of the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. Partnering with the late, beloved Jim Henson and his Muppets, the first episode of “Sesame Street” aired in November 1969.

Among his many accomplishments, Morrisett and his “Sesame Street” became the first television show recognized at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2019.