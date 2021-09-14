‘Locke & Key’ Season 2 Finally Gets Premiere Date – Teaser Reveals Gabe/Dodge’s New Key Quest (Video)

“Locke & Key” Season 2 has finally received a premiere date and a chilling new teaser from Netflix.

The second season of the fantasy series, which will consist of 10 episodes total, will debut Oct. 22 on Netflix, the streaming service revealed in Tuesday’s date announcement video.

Watch the teaser above to see Dodge(Laysla De Oliveira)/Gabe (Griffin Gluck) and new partner Eden Hawkins (Hallea Jones) unlock their big plan for finding one big, bad, lethal-looking key, as Bode (Jackson Robert Scott), Tyler (Connor Jessup) and Kinsey (Emilia Jones) try to fight back against the evil coming for the Locke family.

Here’s the logline for “Locke & Key,” which is Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill’s adaptation of the comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez for IDW Entertainment: “After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.”

“Locke & Key” is executive produced by Cuse, Averill, Aron Eli Coleite, Joe Hill, Chris Ryall with Lydia Antonini and Ted Adams for IDW, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert and Rick Jacobs for Circle of Confusion, Lindsey Springer, and John Weber and Frank Siracusa for Take 5.

The ensemble cast of “Locke & Key” includes Darby Stanchfield (Nina Locke), Connor Jessup (Tyler Locke), Emilia Jones (Kinsey Locke), Jackson Robert Scott (Bode Locke), Petrice Jones (Scot Cavendish), Bill Heck (Rendell Locke), Thomas Mitchell Barnett (Sam Lesser), Coby Bird (Rufus Whedon), Jesse Camacho (Doug Brazelle), Asha Bromfield (Zadie Wells), Griffin Gluck (Gabe), Hallea Jones (Eden), Aaron Ashmore (Duncan Locke), Liyuo Abere (Jamie Bennett), and Brendan Hines (Josh Bennett)

“Locke & Key” Season 2 launches Oct. 22 on Netflix.