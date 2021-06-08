Netflix Sets Fall Premiere for ‘Locke & Key’ Season 2 – Here’s Your First Look (Photos)

“Locke & Key” Season 2 will premiere on Netflix in October, the streaming service revealed during its “Geeked Week” presentation on Tuesday.

Also unveiled were the first-look photos for the fantasy show’s second season, which you can see below.

What secrets will the keys unlocke next? Here's your first look at Locke & Key season 2, coming in October! #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/CliEjIl42H — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2021

The “Locke & Key” portion of Tuesday’s stream kicked off with a sizzle reel for the first season, followed by videos from the members of the Locke family (Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones and Jackson Robert Scott) on the Season 2 set. That’s when we got the second season release month.

“There’s more keys, more mystery and more alohas on the way,” Stanchfield said, before the video cut to Scott saying “Aloha” and throwing up his middle fingers. Then Stanchfield introduced the images above.

Getting into the spirit of the moment, Geeked Week hosts Rahul Kohli and Mari Takahashi offered up some Alohas of their own, holding up their own middle fingers when the stream cut back to them.

The setup in “Locke & Key,” for those who aren’t aware, is that a family moves into a creepy old house in a weird small town after the father is murdered. The old house has been in the Locke family for many generations, and naturally, it has a dark history.

And because the title of the show (and the comic book on which it’s based) is a pun, the kids find some magical keys that let people do all sorts of crazy things.

While we’re still months away from Season 2 of “Locke & Key,” we already know it’s gonna be around for a while — Netflix has already renewed it for a third season.