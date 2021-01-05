Like “Songbird” before it, “Locked Down” with Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor is another movie shot during the COVID-19 pandemic that tries to capture the moment of living in quarantine on film. So how did this couple decide to spend their time while stuck at home? By stealing a priceless diamond.

The first trailer for “Locked Down,” a heist movie and romance starring Hathaway and Ejiofor and directed by “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” director Doug Liman, shows a more human level drama about people coping with the harsh economic and emotional realities of being in a pandemic. Ejiofor has just been furloughed and Hathaway plays a contractor whose job it is to fire people at other companies.

So as the tension of their relationship starts to boil over, instead of separating or deciding to start baking sourdough bread or build a jigsaw puzzle, they hatch a scheme to steal a diamond from Harrod’s jewelry store, where the movie filmed on location.

“Who’d have thought a month ago we’d be doing this,” a Harrod’s employee says to Hathaway as they try to sneak out their prize. “Not me,” she says with a smirk.

“Locked Down,” originally titled “Lockdown,” also has a larger cast as seen through Zoom, and it includes Stephen Merchant, Mindy Kaling, Lucy Boynton, Dulé Hill, Jazmyn Simon, Ben Stiller and Ben Kingsley.

Steven Knight (“Locke”) wrote the screenplay and P.J. van Sandwijk, Alison Winter and Michael Lesslie produced the film.

“Locked Down” will debut on HBO Max on January 14. Check out the first trailer here and above.