Social media star brothers Jake and Logan Paul both have big appearances Saturday, in real and choreographed events.

Logan’s been a regular in recent months for WWE, becoming a sensation in the pro wrestling world for both his athleticism and his persona. Now he’s appearing at WWE’s SummerSlam show against fellow sports entertainer Ricochet.

That match is expected to go on first, as Logan Paul said on his “Impaulsive” podcast that he’s requested to open the show. That’s so that he can catch a flight from SummerSlam at Detroit’s Ford Field to see his brother Jake Paul boxing in Dallas.

It’s going to be a tight turnaround — Logan said on his podcast that he’ll be going straight there, in his wrestling gear, on a private jet for a two-and-a-half hour flight. He noted on the podcast that he gets an hour back crossing time zones, but that it’s going to be a close call.

Jake will be taking on Nate Diaz, best known for fighting in mixed martial arts, including UFC. This will be Diaz’s boxing debut. Like the Pauls, Diaz is part of a pair of fighting brothers as well — his brother Nick Diaz was also an MMA fighter, but is now retired.

Both Logan Paul and Ricochet are known for their high-flying, gymnastic styles. In a recent pro wrestling show interview, Logan promised a “viral” moment at SummerSlam — and given the athleticism of both men, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them deliver an impressive feat living up to the hype.

WWE SummerSlam streams Saturday on Peacock, with the main card starting at 5 p.m. Pacific/8 p.m. Eastern, preceded by a kickoff show starting at 4 p.m. Pacific/7 p.m. Eastern. Jake Paul’s fight against Nate Diaz will be on pay-per-view via ESPN+ and DAZN with the PPV card starting at 9 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. Pacific.