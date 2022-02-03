We may not know much about “Loki” Season 2, but we do know one thing: Ravonna Renslayer will return alongside Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief in the second season of the Marvel Studios series.

During an appearance on “Good Morning America” this week, actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw confirmed that she is returning to the Disney+ series. Of course, as is typical with Marvel projects, she was tight-lipped on any other detail of the show.

“I know there is a Season 2. I know that I’m in it. And that’s about all I can say!” Mbatha-Raw joked to Michael Strahan. You can watch her full response in the video above.

At this point, Mbatha-Raw is the only cast member beyond Tom Hiddleston to be officially confirmed for the second season of “Loki,” though it’s probably a safe bet that Owen Wilson and Jonathan Majors will return as well.

“I just love Renslayer,” she added. “I’m so excited to to explore her further and I’m so happy that people are really looking forward to the next season.”

When last we saw the TVA agent, she had just taken down Mobius (Wilson) — but opted not to prune him. As she moves to walk through a portal, Mobius questions where she’ll go, to which she ominously answers “In search of free will.” From there, she disappears, leaving Mobius and the audience to wonder what exactly she meant.

When we’ll find that out remains to be seen, as “Loki” doesn’t have an official return date for Season 2 just yet.