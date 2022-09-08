London Production of ‘Hamilton’ Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth and Confuses Everyone

World leaders, celebrities and other people of note paid tribute throughout the day to the United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died Wednesday at 96. But there was a lot of confusion and some pretty fun jokes after QEII got some praise from a seemingly unlikely source: the musical “Hamilton.”

“Everyone at Hamilton is deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty The Queen and we offer our sincere condolences to the Royal Family. We join together with the people of the United Kingdom and around the world in mourning her loss,” read a statement released by the West End production of the musical juggernaut.

Now we want to repeat, this is the London, (in England, United Kingdom), production of the blockbuster musical. Of course the people involved would naturally pay tribute. But also of course, “Hamilton” is a dramatization of the American war of independence, the protagonists are all founders and framers, and the British monarchy is one of the antagonists.

Combine that with the fact that a lot of people who saw the tweet weren’t aware this is the London, not Broadway production, and you have the ingredients for a lot of jokes, and a lot of disbelief.

Could it be that the play predicted it?

Naturally, the play’s songs are extremely mean to 1700 Britain.

meanwhile they’re singing this onstage every night https://t.co/cdAXAf8G0A pic.twitter.com/i0A433qaSq — issa phae | 6MORE !!! (@mizphantasm) September 8, 2022

Y'all should watch y'all's own play https://t.co/JZv6QzojDW — Logan 🐐 (@EraOfBate) September 9, 2022

We have to agree here:

Well this is just out of character https://t.co/m0xZji7byj — dko 🐷 (@MBADrako) September 8, 2022

Good one Deadpool dot gif:

Everyone at Cats is deeply saddened by the passing of dogs https://t.co/OLArtZgAkv — Willie Muse (@Williesillie2) September 9, 2022

Read on for some more reactions.

are y'all for real right now lmfao. did the people in this play… watch the play https://t.co/GgQpDdLMyB — cait (@punished_cait) September 9, 2022

have you not seen your own musical https://t.co/BNNVbhaiu8 — jesslyn 🧊 (@grishakyber) September 9, 2022

has anyone in Hamilton actually seen the play https://t.co/qKeXc7JQst — Ali A Olomi (@aaolomi) September 8, 2022