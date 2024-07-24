‘Longlegs’ Climbs Onto List of Titles Consumers Are Most Excited About | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

It’s time to head to theaters and fill up those souvenir popcorn buckets because the wait is over. “Deadpool & Wolverine,” remaining No. 1, opens this Friday and has more mentions in the week prior to release than any other movie this year.