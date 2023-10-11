Former “60 minutes” producer Alexandra Poolos has filed a lawsuit against CBS claiming gender discrimination, retaliation and breach of contract.

According to the lawsuit, which was obtained by TheWrap, Poolos was fired in 2022 after she was accused of bullying an associate producer. She accuses CBS of mishandling her firing and states that “sexism and misogyny defined the workplace” dominated the network’s office culture.

The complaint reads: “Poolos is not aware of CBS firing male ’60 Minutes’ employees based on a single complaint from a subordinate about behavior that was not alleged to constitute unlawful discrimination or retaliation.”

“In contrast with its harsh treatment of Poolos, CBS has declined to take any meaningful disciplinary action in response to serious allegations of misconduct against male employees,” the complaint continues.

Poolos also cites numerous former and current CBS employees who have been accused of sexual misconduct and sexual harassment and claims the network did nothing to address those concerns. She also says that a former supervisor “emotionally abused and sexually harassed her” for several years.

A notable name mentioned is that of Neeraj Khemlani, the former CBS News president who stepped down from his position in August. Poolos claims that multiple complaints were made against Khemlani by women and employees of color, but that the network failed to take action against him quickly.

“Despite the many complaints about his abusive behavior from CBS employees, particularly women and people of color, Khemlani has faced no meaningful consequences for his abusive behavior and remains associated with CBS,” the complaint reads.

Poolos moved to CBS after working as an editorial producer at CNN for nearly five years. She began at the network as an associate producer in 2011 and held the position of producer from May 2018 until her dismissal.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported news of the lawsuit.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.