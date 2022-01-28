Longtime Wall Street Analyst Alexia Quadrani to Lead Disney’s Investor Relations

Longtime Wall Street analyst Alexia Quadrani is moving across the aisle to lead investor relations for Disney.

Quadrani served as Managing Director and Senior Analyst, U.S. Media Equity Research at J.P. Morgan for the past 14 years. Her official title will be senior vice president and she will report to Disney CFO Christine McCarthy.

Quadrani fills the void left by Lowell Singer, Disney’s longtime head of investor relations who moved over to fintech company Acrisure.

“Alexia is a highly skilled financial professional whose expertise as an industry analyst and strong network of relationships across the investment community make her an excellent choice to lead our investor relations team,” said Ms. McCarthy. “I am confident that Alexia’s deep knowledge of the media sector, and Disney’s business in particular, make her especially well-suited to communicate our long-term strategy and financial performance to the investor community, and I am very excited to welcome her to my team.”

“It is an honor to be joining The Walt Disney Company and to be named to this role at such a dynamic time for the Company,” Ms. Quadrani said. “I look forward to working with Christine, Bob Chapek and the Company’s talented investor relations team, contributing the perspective I’ve developed in my many years as a media analyst. It’s an exciting time to join Disney, with many opportunities ahead in this rapidly evolving media landscape, and I look forward to helping inform the investment community’s understanding of the Company’s results and progress on strategic initiatives.”

Quadrani holds an MBA in finance from New York University’s Stern School of Business and a BS from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University.