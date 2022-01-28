Simu Liu Calls on Media to ‘Stop Highlighting’ COVID-Related ‘Opinions That Are Not Rooted in Facts’

Simu Liu, the actor best known for starring in Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” revealed in a series of tweets early Friday morning that his grandparents died of COVID-19. His social media thread was intended to show support for widespread vaccination.

“I lost my grandparents to COVID last year,” he wrote. “They were still waiting for their vaccines. I’m fortunate to have been double-vaccinated and boosted when I got COVID 2 weeks ago. Felt like a cold.”

He then called on the media to “stop spotlighting opinions that are not rooted in facts or science.”

Liu also discussed his role as a UNICEF ambassador, praising the group for its “efforts to deliver vaccines to underprivileged families around the world.”

He added, “It’s a reminder of how lucky we are to be living in places where vaccine delivery and storage are not an issue. Please, PLEASE appreciate that.”