Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network studios have signed a joint overall deal with “Looney Tunes Cartoons” showrunner Pete Browngardt, the studios announced Monday.

Under the multiyear agreement, Browngardt will develop and produce new animated programming in addition to developing projects based on characters and titles from both studios.

In addition to “Looney Tunes Cartoons,” on which he currently serves as executive producer and showrunner, Browngardt’s list of credits also includes “Uncle Grandpa,” “Secret Mountain Fort Awesome,” “Chowder,” “The Marvelous Midadventures of Flapjack” and” Adventure Time.”

The deal marks the first cross-studio overall since the two WarnerMedia studios were united under the purview of president Sam Register last summer.

“This inaugural cross-studio deal is one example of how we intend to meet the growing demand for animated content by being innovative, in not just our storytelling, but in the opportunities we provide to creatives in our industry,” Register said in a statement. “It was no small task to bring the Looney Tunes back to their classic shorts and Pete knocked it out of the park with Looney Tunes Cartoons. He is one of our most prolific producers, with a love for the art of animation, that fuels his bold and imaginative ideas. I’m thrilled that he will continue creating at Warner Bros. Animation and am excited to see how he brings that same passion to Cartoon Network Studios.”

Added Browngardt: “I have been lucky enough to call each of these studios my home at different points in my career. It’s only fitting that I begin this next run with the best of both worlds – returning home to Cartoon Network Studios and continuing my partnership with Warner Bros. Animation, which has been one of the most fulfilling of my career.”