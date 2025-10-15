‘Loot’ Stars Maya Rudolph and Joel Kim Booster Explain That Premiere Plane Crash Twist: ‘Molly’s Really Running Away’

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Loot” Season 2, Episode 1.

“Loot” resolved its big finale cliffhanger with a bonkers twist for billionaire Molly Wells, one involving a private island and a big lie.

The Season 3 premiere, “Bye-bye Mode,” wasted no time providing an answer to where Molly (Maya Rudolph) and Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) jetted off too after she confessed her love for Arthur (Nat Faxon). But that answer came with a twist, as the episode opened with Molly waking up on a shore and Nicholas saying they had been in a plane crash and had to survive on their own. After a montage of Nicholas building a shelter and providing food as Molly decompressed, viewers learn the duo is actually just outside one of the billionaire’s many properties — a mansion on a semi-private island in the Indian Ocean.

“I love the dramatic opening, stranded on a desert island. But I thought it would be fun if Nicholas was behind all of it, and eventually you get the whole Wells Foundation there,” Rudolph, who co-wrote the premiere with Emily Spivey, told TheWrap. “Molly’s really running away, so she’s trying to go as far as possible, and there’s so much love for each other in this group that they all come to get her.”

Part of that grandiosity involved the second twist in the “Loot” premiere, which is that Molly shares the island with an eccentric billionaire, played by Henry Winkler, who started a nudist on his half of the region.

“It’s always fun when we’re out of our element, a little bit, off the Universal Lot and shooting in the wild,” Booster told TheWrap. “But I think the thing that’s dependable about this cast is that no matter where we’re shooting, there’s going to be bits, there’s going to be laughs, there’s going to be good snacks.”

The shenanigans took a romantic turn when — after seemingly going missing around the same time as Molly — Arthur appeared on the island saying he had spent the whole time looking for Molly around the world, eager to also profess his love for her.

Rudolph said the ending of the episode was “like the end of ‘Grease,’” as the rest of the foundation’s team cheered for the new in-office romance. But she teased it won’t all be rosy for the couple in Season 3.

“What’s next is the reality of an actual relationship. It’s fun to dream about it and to fantasize about what it would be like, but now they’re really doing it and really putting their differences to the test their differences,” Rudlolph said. “They face a lot of challenges.”

“Loot” releases new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV.