‘Loot’ Season 3 Sets October Premiere at Apple TV+, Teases Hopeful Resolution to Romantic Cliffhanger | Video

Maya Rudolph’s “Loot” finally has a Season 3 premiere date — along with a new teaser promising more billionaire shenanigans as well as resolution for the Season 2 finale’s romantic cliffhanger.

Apple TV+ revealed Tuesday that the comedy series will return Oct. 15 with the first two episodes, followed by new installments Wednesdays through Dec. 10. A teaser for the new season featured Rudolph’s Molly Wells gently caressing a giant crystal, before the camera moved to her coworker/love interest Arthur (Nat Faxon) in her kitchen, a promising sign of their relationship status after the Season 2 finale left it on a cliffhanger.

Watch the clip below:

Play video

“Loot” centers around billionaire Molly Wells, who sets off on a mission to do good in the world after her high-profile divorce leaves her with an exorbitant amount of money — recruiting the team at her Wells Foundation, led by Sofia (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez) to help her use her riches to help others. Season 2 ended with a big question mark after Molly and her trusted assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) boarded her private jet for an unknown destination, after facing blowback from her fellow billionaires about her philanthropic efforts and an awkward love confession to Arthur in front of his current girlfriend.

Season 3 will feature the return of Rudolph, Faxon, Booster and Rodriguez, alongside series regular Ron Funches. Guest stars also include Stephanie Styles, D’Arcy Carden, Adam Scott, Zane Phillips, Henry Winkler, X Mayo and more.

The show scored a Season 3 renewal last year, weeks after its May 2024 finale aired. Production on the series was delayed from its initial fall 2024 start time to accommodate Rudolph’s return to “Saturday Night Live” to play Kamala Harris upon her presidential bid against Donald Trump.

“Loot” is created and executive produced by MAtt Hubard and Alan Yang. Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens executive produce via Banana Split, along with Dave Becky of 3 Arts, Dean Holland and Natasha Lyonne. Hubbard serves as showrunner on Season 3. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Apple TV+.