‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ Gets Full Season Order at NBC

NBC’s “Lopez vs. Lopez” has been given an additional nine episodes, bringing the network sitcom’s total episode count to a full season featuring 22 installments. The semi-autobiographical show, starring father-daughter duo George and Mayan Lopez, is NBC’s No. 1 comedy launch on its streamer, Peacock.

Per the network, the series has the strongest English-dominant Hispanic index among the major broadcast networks. In Nielsen figures, the show’s pilot episode earned a 1.6 in the 18-49 demo and 7.6 million viewers via linear and digital viewing.

The heartwarming, generational comedy follows a working-class old-school Latino who moves in with his modern Gen Z daughter as they rebuild their dysfunctional relationship one argument at a time. It’s old vs. new, father vs. daughter, Lopez vs. Lopez, per the series’ logline. In addition to the Lopezes, the series stars Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively and Al Madrigal.

Creator and showrunner Debby Wolfe executive produces with Bruce Helford, George Lopez, Michael Rotenberg and Katie Newman. Mayan Lopez produces. “Lopez vs. Lopez” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Mohawk Productions, Travieso Productions, Mi Vida Loba and 3 Arts.

In a previous interview with TheWrap, Wolfe said, “I’m very fortunate that Mayan and George are so open — both have gone to therapy, and both are open with me and the writers about all their pains and struggles, but also the silly and fun things that they got into as a family. So what we’re able to do is mine what’s real about it, but also what’s funny about it. The stories are not just George and Mayan’s, they’re also stories from my life and stories from the lives of the writers in the room.”