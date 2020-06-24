Lord and Miller Murder Mystery Comedy ‘The Afterparty’ Gets Series Order at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has picked up a new murder-mystery comedy series from duo Chris Miller and Phil Lord, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

Set at the after party of a high school reunion, each episode of “The Afterparty” features a retelling of the same night told through a different character’s perspective, each with its own unique visual format and film genre to match the teller’s personality.

The series has been picked up for eight episodes.

Miller will serve as creator, showrunner and executive producer on the series, with Lord also executive producing through the pair’s shingle, Lord Miller. Lord Miller’s vice president of television, Aubrey Lee, is a producer. TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television, where Lord and Miller are under a multi-year overall television deal, will produce.

Under their Sony deal, Lord and Miller are currently developing a suite of television series based on the studio’s collection of Marvel Characters. They also produced 2018’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and are set to produce the forthcoming sequel.

The duo also produced “The Last Man on Earth,” which ran for four seasons on Fox and are currently producing the network’s animated comedy “Bless the Harts,” which is entering its second season.

