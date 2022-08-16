Prime Video’s big budget fantasy series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is giving fans a double dose of Middle-Earth. The streamer confirmed Tuesday it will release the first two episodes of the series on Sept. 1 instead of just one episode as originally planned.

The remainder of Season 1 will drop one episode at a time on Thursdays.

Prime Video also confirmed that the new episodes will debut at the same time globally so that everyone can watch them simultaneously.

Week One Timings:

6 p.m. PDT // Thursday, September 1

9 p.m. EDT // Thursday, September 1

10 p.m. Brazil // Thursday, September 1

2 a.m. UK // Friday, September 2

3 a.m. CEST // Friday, September 2

5:30 a.m. IST // Friday, September 2

10 a.m. JST // Friday, September 2

11 a.m. AU // Friday, September 2

1 p.m. NZ // Friday, September 2

Week Two Timings Through to Season Finale:

9 p.m. PDT // Thursdays

12 a.m. EDT // Fridays

1 a.m. Brazil // Fridays

5 a.m. UK // Fridays

6 a.m. CEST // Fridays

9:30 a.m. IST // Fridays

1 p.m. JST // Fridays

2 p.m. AU // Fridays

4 p.m. NZ // Fridays

Season 1 will span eight episodes and the finale will premiere Oct. 14.

The producers of Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” opened up last Friday about how they went about crafting a fantasy drama based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s works, but without a novel from the celebrated author to follow.

“I think it explores un-explored regions of the story so far,” executive producer and co-showrunner JD Payne told reporters during a virtual panel for press at the Television Critics Association summer tour. “So it’s based on the appendices which come at the end of the ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy. And then also, poems and songs and stories and half-whispered rumors and histories that are found sort of scattered throughout the text.”