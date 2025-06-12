‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Adds 3 to Season 3 Cast

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” cast has grown by three.

Andrew Richardson, Zubin Varla and Adam Young are all coming aboard Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings” TV series in its third season. Richardson will join as a series regular while Varla and Young have recurring roles. Character details were were not revealed.

Richardson appeared in the theater world in “Guys & Dolls,” “Uncle Vanya,” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and next appears in Peacock’s “Ponies.” Varla recently appeared in “Andor” as well as “Deep State,” “Will” and “Our Girl.” For Young, he’s appeared in “Masters of the Air,” “EastEnders,” “The Witcher: Blood Origin” and “Sex Education.”

“The Rings of Power” Season 3 recently began shooting at its new production home at Shepperton Studios in the UK. The series has attracted over 170 million viewers worldwide, with Amazon touting it as one of the “strongest drivers for new Prime membership sign-ups.”

“The Rings of Power” takes place during the Second Age of Middle-earth where Sauron (Charlie Vickers) worked to form the titular rings. Season 2 wrapped with all the rings — three for the elves, seven for the dwarves, nine for mortal men — all being forged and the elves and dwarves being in possession of theirs.

The series stars Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Charlie Vickers as Sauron, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Ismael Cruz Cordóva as Arondir, Owain Arthur as Prince Durin, Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa, Lloyd Owen as Elendil, Benjamin Walker as Gil-galad, Markella Kavenagh as Nori Brandyfoot, and Maxim Baldry as Isildur. Daniel Weyman also plays The Stranger on the show but the Season 2 finale answered the big mystery as to who Weyman is actually playing, and it’s an iconic character. He actually stars alongside the rest of the cast as Gandalf.

“The Rings of Power” Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Prime Video.