Lorenzo Soria, Hollywood Foreign Press Association President, Dies at 68

Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which is the organization behind the Golden Globe Awards, has died, a spokesperson for the HFPA told TheWrap. He was 68.

“Lorenzo was a beloved member of the entertainment industry and the Hollywood community and will be sorely missed,” a spokesperson for the HFPA said in a statement.

According to a family member, Soria passed away peacefully in his home on Friday.

Soria was elected president in 2019 and was supposed to fulfill a three-year term. He was a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since 1989 and served in the administration for 25 years — he formerly held the position of president from 2003-2005 and 2015-2017. The past two years, he served as chairman of the board.

When he was re-elected, Soria said, “It’s a privilege to once again be elected to serve as president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Together with my peers at the HFPA, I look forward to continuing our organization’s mission of recognizing the best in film and television, ushering in the next generation of storytellers, and staying true to our roots of giving back through our vast philanthropic efforts. I’ve never been prouder of our organization’s future and ready to get to work.”

Soria would often appear during the Globes broadcast, and would take part in announcing the early-morning nominations for the awards show.

Born in Argentina, Soria grew up in Italy where he was an editor of the Italian news weekly, L’Espresso. He had lived in Los Angeles since 1982, continuing to work for L’Espresso and for the daily La Stampa. He covered politics, technology, society and other topics like trends and changes in the film and television industry.