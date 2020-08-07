Lorenzo Soria, Hollywood Foreign Press Association President, Dies at 68

Soria was elected president of the organization in 2019

| August 7, 2020 @ 2:24 PM Last Updated: August 7, 2020 @ 3:03 PM
Lorenzo Soria

Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which is the organization behind the Golden Globe Awards, has died, a spokesperson for the HFPA told TheWrap. He was 68.

“Lorenzo was a beloved member of the entertainment industry and the Hollywood community and will be sorely missed,” a spokesperson for the HFPA said in a statement.

According to a family member, Soria passed away peacefully in his home on Friday.

Also Read: Lorenzo Soria Named President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Soria was elected president in 2019 and was supposed to fulfill a three-year term. He was a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since 1989 and served in the administration for 25 years — he formerly held the position of president from 2003-2005 and 2015-2017. The past two years, he served as chairman of the board.

When he was re-elected, Soria said, “It’s a privilege to once again be elected to serve as president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Together with my peers at the HFPA, I look forward to continuing our organization’s mission of recognizing the best in film and television, ushering in the next generation of storytellers, and staying true to our roots of giving back through our vast philanthropic efforts. I’ve never been prouder of our organization’s future and ready to get to work.”

Also Read: Hollywood Foreign Press Re-Elects President Lorenzo Soria

Soria would often appear during the Globes broadcast, and would take part in announcing the early-morning nominations for the awards show.

Born in Argentina, Soria grew up in Italy where he was an editor of the Italian news weekly, L’Espresso. He had lived in Los Angeles since 1982, continuing to work for L’Espresso and for the daily La Stampa. He covered politics, technology, society and other topics like trends and changes in the film and television industry.

Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)

  • notable deaths Fred Willard Little Richard Jerry Stiller Death Gallery
  • david stern
  • andrew burkle
  • elizabeth wurtzel
  • America Ferrera Silvio Horta
  • Neil Peart Rush
  • Harry Hains
  • buck henry
  • edd byrnes
  • Ivan Passer
  • Stan Kirsch
  • Rocky Johnson Dwayne Johnson The Rock
  • terry jones monty python
  • Tyler Gwozdz
  • kobe bryant Getty Images
  • kirk douglas
  • F.X. Feeney
  • gettysburg Kevin Conway
  • orson bean
  • Robert Conrad
  • Raphael Coleman Nanny McPhee child star obit
  • paula kelly
  • Joseph Vilsmaier
  • Caroline Flack
  • Daniel Lee Martin obit
  • Nikita Pearl Waligwa
  • jason davis
  • Ja’net Dubois
  • Katherine Johnson NASA Hidden Figures
  • James Lipton
  • max von sydow
  • Lorenzo Brino 7th Heaven Obit
  • modern family stella beatrice
  • Stuart Whitman
  • Lyle Waggoner
  • Kathy Griffin Maggie Griffin
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Ed Farmer White Sox Getty Images
  • jeff grosso
  • bill withers Getty Images
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty Images
  • Honor Blackman
  • chynna rogers
  • Dieter Laser Human Centipede
  • Brian Dennehy
  • irrfan khan
  • Sam Lloyd
  • Don Shula Miami Dolphins Getty Images
  • Brian Howe
  • andre harrell
  • roy horn Getty Images
  • little richard Getty Images
  • jerry stiller Getty Images
  • Phyllis George Getty Images
  • Fred Willard Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • ken osmond leave it to beaver Getty Images
  • Chris Trousdale
  • Bonnie Pointer Getty Images
  • ian holm Getty Images
  • Joel Schumacher Getty Images
  • Carl Reiner Getty Images
  • Ronald L Schwary obit ordinary people producer Getty Images
  • Hugh Downs Getty Images
  • Nick Cordero Getty Images
  • Ennio Morricone Oscars Getty Images
  • Charlie Daniels Getty Images
  • Lil Marlo rapper obit Getty Iamges
  • kelly preston Getty Images
  • Naya Rivera Getty Images
  • Grant Imahara Getty Images
  • Congressman John Lewis Getty
1 of 76

A look at the stars in movies, TV, music, sports and media we lost this year

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS