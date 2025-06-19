Dodgers Stop ICE Agents From Scouting Stadium Parking Lot – but Homeland Security Says It Wasn’t Planning Raid

The Los Angeles Dodgers turned ICE agents away from scouting out their parking lot leading into a game although Homeland Security is adamant there was no raid planned.

On Thursday, ahead of a game against the San Diego Padres, the Dodgers posted on X that they had denied ICE agents access to their parking lots after a group showed up asking for entry.

“This morning, ICE agents came to Dodger Stadium and requested permission to access the parking lots,” the account posted. “They were denied entry to the grounds by the organization. Tonight’s game will be played as scheduled.”

This morning, ICE agents came to Dodger Stadium and requested permission to access the parking lots. They were denied entry to the grounds by the organization. Tonight’s game will be played as scheduled. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 19, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security denied plans for a potential raid surrounding the game. They said the vehicles were not from ICE but rather US Customs and Border Protection and were only there while one of the vehicles dealt with malfunction.

“This had nothing to do with the Dodgers,” DHS said in a response to what the Dodgers posted on X. “CBP vehicles were in the stadium parking lot very briefly, unrelated to any operation or enforcement.”

This had nothing to do with the Dodgers.



CBP vehicles were in the stadium parking lot very briefly, unrelated to any operation or enforcement. https://t.co/nsQ8LNaHbb — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 19, 2025

As the ICE immigration raids have continued across Los Angeles, local institutions have faced mounting pressure to comply with increasingly brutal tactics, regardless of legality or damage done to public trust.

Amid that climate, following the nationwide No Kings protests on Saturday, singer Nezza (real name Vanessa Hernández) was slated to sing the national anthem at that night’s Dodgers game, but was told by the organization to sing it in English.

She sang “El Pendón Estrellado,” the Spanish language version of the national anthem, instead. Since then, Nezza says she has received death threats.