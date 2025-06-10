MSNBC Reports LA Is ‘Very Calm’ Despite ‘A Lot of Looting’ | Video

NBC News correspondent Camila Bernal reported that the situation in Los Angeles is “very calm” despite “a lot of looting” overnight during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday.

Bernal was on the show to discuss the public protesting and rioting against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers cracking down on immigrants who are in the country illegally.

“We could be entering day five of protests, but things are very calm right now as we ended day four of protests,” Bernal reported. However, right as she made the comment, MSNBC ran footage that showed an explosion in the streets of Downtown LA.

A moment later, Bernal said there is “a lot of clean-up” to do because there has been “a lot of looting.” As she reported, MSNBC then ran footage of protestors — some of whom were waving Mexican flags and one person holding a flag that combined the U.S. and Mexican flag — facing off against local police officers.

Clips of looters robbing stores in L.A. — including hitting an Apple and an Adidas location — circulated on X on Monday night and early Tuesday.

Bernal added that the protestors have been “mostly peaceful,” even as some agitators want to “get more violent.”

The “Morning Joe” report comes as President Trump has ordered thousands of members of the National Guard to Los Angeles to quell protestors. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday said his state is suing the president over the move and has criticized Trump a number of times on social media.

“This isn’t about public safety. It’s about stroking a dangerous President’s ego,” Newsom shared on X. “This is Reckless. Pointless. And Disrespectful to our troops.”